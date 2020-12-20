Utah has 3,600 people vaccinated, leaving 1,994 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Department of Health

Salt Lake City – As Second corona virus vaccine The state Department of Health said Sunday it was preparing to enter the compound in Utah. It has confirmed 1,994 new Govt-19 cases and seven deaths from the disease nationwide.

That figure brings Utah to a total of 250,964 confirmed cases and 1,155 deaths Infection Started.

In an email, the Department of Health said the dead utensils were:

An Iron County man between the ages of 65 and 84 was hospitalized when he died

Morgan County woman aged 65 to 84 admitted to hospital

Salt Lake County woman aged 65 to 84 admitted to hospital

Salt Lake County man aged 65 to 84, a resident of a long-term care center

Sanbed County man aged 45 to 64 admitted to hospital

Utah County woman aged 65 to 84 admitted to hospital

Washington County man aged 65 to 84 admitted to hospital

As of Sunday, the Department of Health said the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine had been delivered to 3,648 drugs and that 23,400 doses had been sent to Utah from the federal government. Vaccines require multiple doses.

There are currently 557 Utahs admitted to the hospital due to COVID-19, of which 201 are in intensive care. The Department of Health estimates that 98.7% of the 16 Utah hospitals with the best capacity to care for corona virus patients use 95% of the state’s total ICU capacity, including ICU beds.

A total of more than 10,000 Utahs have now been hospitalized due to COVID-19. They are almost equally divided between men and women, with an average age of 55 and 62% considered “high risk”.

Last week, the state reported an average of 2,442 new cases per day and a positive test percentage of 22.76. A new case number came in on Sunday as a further 8,663 uttons were tested.

As Utans prepares to celebrate Christmas this week, state leaders continue to insist with caution.

This week

Method: Test results now include data from PCR tests and antigen tests. Positive COVID-19 test results are reported to the health department as soon as they are confirmed, but negative test results are not reported within 24 to 72 hours. The total number of cases reported by the Utah Department of Health each day since the outbreak in Utah began, including those currently suffering, recovering from illness and death. Recovered cases are defined as those who have been infected with COVID-19 for three or more weeks and have not died. The recommended hospitals are the 16 best Utah hospitals that have the potential to provide the best COVID-19 health care. According to the Department of Health, deaths reported by the state usually occur two to seven days earlier. Some deaths may still be behind, especially if the person is from Utah, but dies in another state. READ The Las Vegas person was arrested for boarding the wing of an Alaska Airlines flight The Department of Health reports confirmed and possible COVID-19 case deaths within the case limits defined by the State Council and regional epidemiologists. The death toll is subject to change once the trial is over. For deaths that are said to be COVID-19 deaths, the Department of Health says the person would not have died without COVID-19. The data included in this story primarily reflect the state of Utah as a whole. For more localized data, visit your local health district website. More information about Utah’s health guidance status is available at coronavirus.utah.gov/utah-health-guidance-levels. Information from the Utah Department of Health and coronavirus.utah.gov/case-counts. For more information on how the Utah Department of Health compiles and reports COVID-19 data, see coronavirus.utah.gov/case-counts Scroll to the “Data Notes” section at the bottom of the page.

×

Related stories

Graham Dudley