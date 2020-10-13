Home entertainment Utah hiker stalks a cougar for six minutes, slowly retreating back

Utah hiker stalks a cougar for six minutes, slowly retreating back

Oct 14, 2020 0 Comments
Utah hiker stalks a cougar for six minutes, slowly retreating back
Kyle Burgess began recording what he thought was a wildcat, but eventually was stalked for six minutes by a female cougar. To Desert News.
His Video show Burgess walks to the little cats on the Slate Canyon Trail near Provo, and suddenly her mother runs over. Burgess tells her a few choice words, then starts walking in the opposite direction and growls and screams hoping to scare the big cat.

“Go away! I’m big and scared!” Burgess speaks between swear words. “What’s going on? Nice and slow.”

The excited cat follows Burgess for 6 minutes, and Burgess yells and growls at the animal.

“Okay, this is when I (explain) die,” he says. “Come on, friend. I don’t think I’ll die today.”

In the full video, Burgess did not turn his back on the animal while continuing to rush and hiss. Finally he throws a rock at the cougar and she runs away and reassures him.

“Wow, it just woke up,” said Burgess into the camera when he could finally take a break. “It’s actually a bit calmer. Yes, it doesn’t go back that way.”

Burgess told the newspaper that when he returned to the car there were no traces of mom and cubs, and after a terrifying ordeal he was safe.

“My feelings were mixed up,” he said. “So it’s kind of…’K, well, this is going in one of two ways. What’s the result?'”

Utah Department of Wildlife Resources You posted the video on your Facebook page. With warning: “Utah is a cougar country!”

The post provided the following suggestions in case you had such a meeting on your own.

  1. stop. Do not run away from cougars and do not approach cougars.
  2. Maintain eye contact with animals
  3. stand up
  4. Do not crouch or squat
  5. Raise your arm or jacket over your head and shake it to make yourself look bigger.
  6. Speak firmly in a loud voice and slowly step back
  7. Pick up children and pets or keep them very close.
  8. If you get attacked, fight back! Protect your head and neck
READ  Selena Gomez's Unusual Magnificence Announces $100 Million Rare Affect Fund for Psychological Wellness Solutions

Cougars are a protected species in Utah. They are usually shy.

You May Also Like

The new season of'The Bachelorette' with Clare Crawley doesn't sound like'Well done'.

The new season of’The Bachelorette’ with Clare Crawley doesn’t sound like’Well done’.

Rebel Wilson, 40, shares a romantic date night under the stars with toy boy Jacob Busch, 29.

Kanye West Removes First Campaign Ad From Desperate Bid-Deadline

Kanye West Removes First Campaign Ad From Desperate Bid-Deadline

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives a glimpse into Amitabh Bachchan's birthday celebration. Aaradhya wishes her Dadaji

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives a glimpse into Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday celebration. Aaradhya wishes her Dadaji

Cardi B gets a custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan from the offset on her birthday.

Cardi B gets a custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan from the offset on her birthday.

Why do people hate Vader’s extra line in’ROTJ’?

About the Author: Chris Guerrero

Certified organizer. Problem solver. Gamer. Devoted troublemaker. Avid zombie specialist.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *