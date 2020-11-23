Utah releases 2,244 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths Monday, Herbert releases updated health order

Salt Lake City – Number of Utah COVID-19 Cases rose to 2,244 on Monday, with four deaths reported Utah Department of Health.

The average number of positive cases per day for seven days is 3,349, according to the Department of Health. The positive test rate per day during that period is now 23.6%.

On Monday, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert made an announcement Updated COVID-19 health order It will come into effect from Tuesday.

Herbert’s “Hard Reset” Emergency health order, Which prohibits collecting with people outside one’s own home, expires on Monday.

However, Herbert announced last week Outline Suggestions, Not commands, in giving thanks. Therefore, there are no orders on how people will gather in their own homes in the updated queue.

The command team, led by Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, Utah Health Department interim director Rich Sanders and state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn and Utah University David Eccles School of Business Dean Taylor Randall, spoke at a news conference Monday morning. See below for a reprint of the event.

New COVID-19 cases

The government now estimates there are 61,519 active COVID-19 cases in Utah. The new numbers represent a 1.3% increase in positive events since Sunday. Of the 1,352,407 people tested for COVID-19 in Utah so far, 13.3% have tested positive for COVID-19. The health department said there was an increase of 7,462 tests as of Monday.

There are currently 545 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Utah, including 199 in intensive care units, according to state data. About 88% of Utah’s ICU beds are filled, of which about 92% of the state’s referral hospitals are ICU beds, which are the 16 health facilities in Utah that have the potential to provide the best Govt-19 care, state data show.

About 54% of non-ICU hospital beds are filled in Utah, according to the Department of Health.

Four deaths announced Monday:

The Salt Lake County man was over 85 and was hospitalized when he died

The Salt Lake County woman, aged 45 to 64, was not hospitalized when she died

65- to 84-year-old Washington County man and long-term caregiver

A Washington County person aged 65 to 84 was admitted to hospital when he died

A total of 179,420 confirmed cases were filed in Utah on Monday, with a total of 7,602 hospitalized and 797 total deaths. A total of 117,104 Utah Govt-19 cases will now be recovered, according to the Department of Health.

