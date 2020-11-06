Utah reports 17 deaths from COVID-19, a one-day record

Author’s note: The Salt Lake Tribune provides free access to critical stories about the corona virus. record Our best stories newsletter, Will be mailed to your inbox every week morning. To support a magazine like this, please Donation Or become one Subscriber.

In Utah’s war against the corona virus, some horrific records were broken on Friday.

The Utah Health Department added 17 Utahs to the state’s death toll. UDOH has 2,987 new COVID-19 cases, currently 395 in hospitals, and seven-day new cases have crossed the 2,000 mark – all single-day records.

Gary Herbert, in a statement Friday, said new cases, deaths and hospitalized records “We have been warning Utah residents for weeks. That’s why we asked Utans to follow behaviors that can prevent him from reaching this stage. “

New deaths bring the total death toll in Utah to 649.

Five of the 17 new deaths were Salt Lake County residents. Three girls; One is between 45 and 64 years old and the other is between 65 and 84 years old. A man 25 to 44; The other is 65 to 84.

Five were from Utah County: four men, aged 65 to 84, and one woman, over 85 years of age.

The districts of Davis and Washington each lost one order and one woman; All four were 65 to 84 years old.

Among the dead: a Dulee County man, 45 to 64; Jowab County woman over 85; And Weber County man over 85 years of age. READ Wisconsin Football Cancels Virus Case again.

COVID-19, Herbert said in its report, “It is spreading widely and uncontrollably in our communities. With each passing day this trend becomes more and more difficult to progress. ”

Herbert did not announce any new government action on Friday, but promised to announce policies “in the coming days” that would “find a solution to this continuing uprising.”

In the last two weeks, 983 Utahs have been reported to the hospital for COVID-19. In total, 5,922 patients were hospitalized nationwide for COVID-19, from Thursday to the 92nd.

Utah’s intensive care units were occupied by 75.6% as of Friday, but this figure reflects statewide ICU capacity and does not account for different needs or certain medical specialties from city to city.

Of the new cases, 281 were among school students, teachers and staff, which is another daily record.

Salt Lake County, Utah’s most populous city, set a one-day record of 1,183 new cases. Setting daily records: Weber-Morgan Health District, with 254; Southwest Utah Health District (which includes Beaver, Garfield, Iron, Kane and Washington districts), at 200; Central Utah Health District (which includes Juan, Millard, Butte, Sanpad, Xavier and Wayne districts), with 64; Summit, with 46; And Wasatch County, with 33.

Over the past week, 19.7% of all tests have come back positive – a rate that indicates that a large number of victims have not been tested, state officials said. 11,220 new test results were reported on Friday.

The university did not specify how many players were infected with the virus. The minimum number of players in the Pack-12 conference, 53, was isolated that the team did not have to compete. The game goes into the record books as there is no competition. READ Michael Thomas: NFL's escrow proposal has to be a joke

On Friday, the state’s COVID-19 integrated command panel announced that Apple / Google’s Release Notice Express, or EN Express, will announce the use of the tool.

With this move, the government is repealed August request for projects To integrate Bluetooth technology from vendors with the application as a healthy one. Application Returned in April A high-tech way to track down people who have been diagnosed with the corona virus, but the detection technology never worked, with the state’s $ 2.75 million money behind it.