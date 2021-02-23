Home Top News Vaccination and containment dramatically reduce hospitalizations in UK | National newspaper

Vaccination and containment dramatically reduce hospitalizations in UK | National newspaper

The UK is already reaping the benefits of vaccination. Now it’s not just the tests, but millions of pieces of evidence that vaccines work.

There are already nearly 18 million people vaccinated across the UK and given en masse to health authorities.

Scotland, one of the four countries that make up the UK, has given doses of Oxford / AstraZeneca or Pfizer / BioNTech to a fifth of the population. Mixed data from the two vaccines show high protection among people over 80 years old. The risk of hospitalization fell 81% in this most vulnerable group.

On average, the Oxford vaccine reduced the hospitalization rate by 94% four weeks after the first dose; that of Pfizer, 85%.

England – another British nation – does not yet have sufficient data on the practical effect of the Oxford vaccine, but scientific advice indicates that the evidence is good. Pfizer’s vaccine information is more consolidated. The UK health agency has reduced the risk of hospitalization by at least 75%.

The UK government says “baseline data” suggests vaccines also reduce transmission of the virus. Hospital admissions fell much more sharply than in the first wave.

This is the first sign of the impact of vaccines in a large country like the UK. The Scottish government explained that the result is true for other countries that use the Pfizer and BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines. The figures prompted the UK government to structure a “cautious, but irreversible” system.

The Prime Minister explained that relaxation will begin in two weeks, when those over 70 will already feel the protective effects of the first dose. The lack of a definition would start with the reopening of schools, the authorization for two people to meet outside and for the elderly asylums to receive a visitor and hold his hand.

Gradually, restrictions would end in June, at the start of the European summer – the longest day of the year and the most anticipated in decades.

