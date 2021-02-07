Vaccination should confer immunity for at least one year – Observer

The pandemic will have caused the loss of 110,000 temporary workers in Portugal

The pandemic crisis has led to the loss of 110,000 jobs in the field of temporary work, according to the sectoral association, which, fearing a worsening of the situation, presented the government with measures to give credibility to the activity and protect the workers.

“Our associates have been greatly affected since the first confinement. Since march [de 2020] To date – and we still don’t have data for December – I think we can be very close to the 110,000 jobs lost. Until November, there were 103,000, ”said the president of the Portuguese Association of Private Sector Companies for Employment and Human Resources (APESPE-RH) in an interview with Lusa agency.

According to Afonso Carvalho, since the last quarter of 2018, the sectors of activity represented by APESPE-RH – private employment agencies, temporary employment companies, “ outsourcing ”, “ coaching ”, recruitment and selection, professional orientation, vocational training and counseling – had a “downward trajectory” which, however, “has deteriorated significantly since March”.

“Fortunately, we feel a turning point in this curve since June, especially in terms of interim and outsourcing, but obviously we are still at a loss compared to 2019” and “an aggravation is our main concern”, he added. he declares.

This is because, explained Afonso Carvalho, it is precisely crisis contexts like the current crisis “which give rise to excessive creativity, not to use other terms”, requiring the taking of “all measures to protect workers ”because“ it is in these times when some people like to take advantage of opportunities ”.

In this sense, APESPE has held several meetings with the government, in particular with the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, to which it presented “a document containing seven measures which, according to it, could be fundamental for the future” sectors it represents.

Learn more here: