Vaccines from Oxford which arrived yesterday will already be available this Saturday, says Fiocruz

The plane carrying the 2 million doses of the vaccine produced by the University of Oxford and the company AstraZeneca against the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2) arrived in Brazil this Friday afternoon (22), around 5:27 p.m.

The consignment was shipped from India on a commercial flight by Emirates airline, which landed at Guarulhos International Airport in São Paulo. The Ministers of Health, Eduardo Pazuello, Foreign Affairs, Ernesto Araújo, and Communications, Fábio Faria, as well as the Ambassador of India to Brazil, Suresh Reddy, were present at the scene of the official photo.

After customs formalities, the cargo arrived at Tom Jobim International Airport in Rio de Janeiro at the end of the night on an Azul flight. There, Pazuello did another act of marketing-receiving the lot, this time accompanied by the president of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), Nísia Trindade.

According to Fiocruz, the immunizers will be ready for use this Saturday (23) afternoon, after checking the quality and safety, in addition to labeling and labeling.

The vaccines were delivered after the Indian government released commercial exports of doses, having suspended shipping until it started its own vaccination program. At the time, Brazil had already prepared a plane to collect the bulbs on January 15.

The immunizers, called Covishield, are made at the Serum Institute in India, the world’s largest vaccine producer, which has received orders from countries around the world.

Earlier this week, India sent free supplies to neighboring countries, including Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh and Nepal, and said it was focusing on local cooperation. (with the Ansa agency)