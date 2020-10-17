Van Dyke injured Pickford in the Merseyside Derby as fans demand a red card

Virgil Van Dyke left the pitch after being terrorized by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during a Merseyside Derby match.

Pickford jumped out of the goal early in the game and broke the Dutchman’s outstretched knee by scissoring Liverpool defender Van Dyke.

Van Dijk immediately collapsed and required extensive treatment in the area. Prior to that, I had to leave the stadium.

Jordan Pickford missed the ball completely and broke Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk’s knee.

Pickford missed the challenge time and put his weight on Van Dijk’s leg at full speed.

The tension in Van Dijk’s leg can make it look like Pickford bumped into a scissor motion.

With Van Dijk in a bit of an offside position, Pickford, who was lucky to have avoided the red card and penalty kick, was immediately asked huge questions.

The video assistant referee ruled that Van Dijk couldn’t get a verdict against Pickford because he wasn’t in the goal scoring position, but they looked at the situation.

With thousands of football fans around the world watching it, social media quickly flooded with immediate reactions.

One user wrote: ‘This is a bridge of challenge with no intention to harm the player.’

TV cameras captured every angle and showed the full range of horror tackle.

Another addition:’whether offside or not, Pickford should exit for that disgusting challenge.’

Even Gary Neville, who rarely misses a chance to tease his former rivals, tweeted a verdict that Pickford was’very lucky’.

Peter Crouch from former Liverpool at BT Studios at half time said: ‘As ex-players, we’re a potential leg breaking tackle. It’s terrible.

‘If this happens in the middle of the pitch, it sometimes gets out of the way because it has to fly. If this happens in the middle of the pitch, it is immediately a red card.

Everton’s icon Leon Osman also appeared as a studio expert. ‘This is an absolutely terrible tackle and I don’t want to see it in the game. It’s a career ender. But it actually changed the momentum of the game. ‘

Jurgen Klopp was forced to withdraw Van Dyke, and Liverpool are set to return to the Champions League match against Ajax next week.

His place featured Joe Gomez, who was eliminated from the starting lineup after Liverpool lost to Aston Villa 7-2.

At the time of the incident, Liverpool were leading the match with an early strike by Sadio Mane, who returned at the opening time.

After Van Dijk left, Everton quickly returned to the contest in favor of Michael Keane header in a corner kick.