Van Morrison Announces Songs Against Corona 19 Blockade

Van Morrison Accuses the British government of “taking our freedom” in three new songs. covid-19.

Morrison clearly expresses his thoughts in “No More Lockdown,” the most smacking of the three tracks. “No more closures / No government overaccess / No fascist harassment / No hindering our peace / Freedom / God-given rights / Pretend for safety / When you really become a slave.”

In another song BBC, Morrison, referring to a post widely shared on Facebook for a screenshot of the UK government website, “covid-19 While it is true that Covid-19 does not currently meet the HCID criteria in the UK, it is highly infectious worldwide and is likely to Second state closure In the UK on the horizon according to the BBC.

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann told the BBC that the new Morrison song trio was “dangerous”: “I don’t know where he got his facts. I know where my emotions are, but I would say that sort of message is dangerous.”

Starting last month’s “Save Live Music” campaign, Morrison criticized what he calls “medical science” surrounding the coronavirus and argued that socially distant live events were not viable. “I ask my fellow singers, musicians, writers, producers, promoters, and others in the industry to fight with me on this matter,” he wrote on his website in a post that was subsequently deleted. “Come ahead, stand up, fight pseudo-science and speak up.”

Morrison plans to release a new song According to a post posted on his website, through “selected stores” every two weeks. “Born to Be Free” is on Friday, September 25th, “As I Walked Out” on Friday, October 9th, and “No More Lockdown” on Friday, October 23rd. He is scheduled to perform live at the London Palladium this fall.

“I’m not telling people what to do or think. The government is already doing its job well.” statement. “It’s about freedom of choice. I believe people should have the right to think for themselves.”