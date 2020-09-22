Vanessa Bryant calls her mother for family drama’The Interview’

Vanessa Bryant mourned her husband, NBA star Kobe Bryant, and her daughter, calling her mother for revealing her “boldness,” accusing her mother of “not emotionally supportive”. .

Vanessa, 38, beat her mother Sophia Urvietta Lane in an interview with Univision reporter Dave Valadez on Monday for making a “painful” allegation of her relationship. In the program “El Gorda y La Flaca”

Laine accused her daughter of being forced out of where she lived in Irvine, California and having to return the car she used.

“She said,’I have to get out of this house.’ She also told me she wanted her own car and now she wants it,” said Laine in Spanish, wiping her tears.

However, the former Los Angeles Laker’s widow claimed that her mother was getting the help she received.

“Even though my husband and daughter died unexpectedly, my mother showed a bold attitude to do a television interview, tearing her down about the car and the house, not her name, and speaking negatively about me,” Vanessa said in a program statement. .

“She removed all the diamond trinkets, emptied the apartment I provided, and cleared the furniture so it looks like I don’t have my support. My husband and I have been supporting her financially for the past 20 years and continue to support her with monthly alimony.”

She added that Laine “did not support my daughter or me physically or emotionally.” 41 year old husband and 13 year old daughter Gianna died In January, a helicopter crash occurred in Calabasas, California.

“Now I know what’s most important to my mother and it doesn’t hurt,” she said. “I hope everything about our personal relationship ends here.”

Since Laine had previously photographed with her daughter during family vacations and Kobe basketball games, it’s not clear what caused the apparent crack between mother and daughter.

Laine insisted that he did not know why he packed up at home, but admitted that the property was in the name of Erika Williams, who was nominated for Vanessa’s two daughters, Natalia and Bianka, as legal guardians acting on their father’s house. belief, TMZ reporting.