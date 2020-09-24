Vatican Cardinal Be Chiu gives up Cardinal in shock

Vatican City — One of the top cardinals of the Catholic Church unexpectedly resigned his Vatican position on September 24, and the city-state did not give an explanation of the dismissal. The Vatican said in a late surprise news in Rome that the Italian Cardinal Angelo Becciu left the office of the secretariat overseeing the cause of the Catholic Saints and gave up “cardinal rights”.

This bulletin did not reveal more details, but it is extremely rare for cardinals to act like that. The last cardinal to give up the cardinal rights was Scottish Cardinal Keith O’Brien. Accused person Inappropriate sexual relations with other men. Becciu has been serving as the head of the congregation for the saints cause since August 2018. He previously served in the Vatican State Department, serving a similar role to the Pope’s Chief of Staff.

In his previous role, Becciu was rumored to be related to the controversial deal the Vatican invested in a development project in London. The Vatican Police has been investigating this deal for months. In October 2019 they A very unusual raid Of the Secretariat of the State Department collecting documents and electronic devices suspected of being related to the deal. The Vatican’s September 24 concise statement only revealed that Pope Francis had accepted Beciu’s resignation and cardinal rights. Becciu remains a cardinal only by his title, indicating that he will not be able to participate in the future Con Clive. The Vatican Press did not immediately respond to a clear request for further information on Becciu’s reasons for resignation or his position as cardinal. READ The Return Of The King: All-New Honda City Review

Becciu previously denied claims that it was inappropriate in London real estate deals, which the Italian media described as an opportunity to earn money by upgrading office space into luxury apartments. “There was an investment in the building,” said the cardinal. February. “It was a great opportunity for many people to envy us today.” Becciu previously served as Vatican diplomat, ambassador to Angola under Pope John Paul II and Cuban ambassador under Pope Benedict XVI. The future cardinal began serving in the Vatican State Department, where he served as deputy secretary in 2011. Francis nominated Becciu to the congregation of the Saints in May 2018 and cardinal in June 2018. In the Saints’ Office, Becciu took part in the canonization of several prominent figures, including the martyred Archbishop of Salvador Oscar Romero. This is breaking news. [Joshua J. McElwee is NCR Vatican correspondent. His email address is [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @joshjmac.]