Vega rocket failure is apparently caused by human error

Screen capture from yesterday’s failed launch. Picture: Arianspace

The ArianeSpace Vega rocket, which will carry two satellites within eight minutes of launch, failed to reach orbit yesterday. Officials blame the rocket’s loss on “a series of human errors.”

Vega Flight VV17 98 feet high (30-Meters) Rocket launches from Guyana Space Center at 8:52 p.m. The first three stages, all powered by solid fuel, did their job, propelling the vehicle and its cargo over the Atlantic Ocean. Location. Things went sideways only when the liquid fuel kicked up.

The satellite launch site said Arianspace, The problem started Eight-Minute mark of work. At the time, The upper bouts featured two cutaways, for easier access to the higher frets, and two cutaways, for easier access to the higher frets. However, as soon as the first ignition was completed, the AVUM certainly went unrecovered. Upper Level and its cargo – Spanish Chiosat-Ingenio Earth Surveillance Satellite and French Taranis Atmospheric Surveillance Satellite Sink Uninhabited An Arianspace Report.

Avio, the main contractor for the Vega Rocket, explained, “Tonight during the flight of the Vega VV17 … there was an anomaly that caused a deviation from the route that caused the loss of the flight.” Report.

Release failure, Second to Arianspace in the last three attempts, Indicates a loss of $ 400 million, Reports Space FlightNow.

Spoke at the press conference Earlier today, Roland Lockeer, chief technology officer at Arianspace, said the upper bouts featured two cutaways, for easier access to the higher frets. Reports. He said telemetry data from the mission and factory production specifications point to a cause for the aircraft anomaly. The cables connected to a pair of thrust vector control actuators were upside down.

As these two cables were installed upside down, commands for one actuator were sent to the other, resulting in a fall. As Arianspace notes in its report, “The problem with the integration of the fourth-stage AVUM node implementation system is largely due to the loss of controller controller.”

“This is a production and quality issue, not a series of human errors, and design,” Logier was quoted as saying by SpaceNews.

Arianspace will continue to investigate the incident As explained by the company in its report, with the help of the European Space Agency:

In accordance with their standard protocols, Arianspace and the European Space Agency (ESA) will set up an independent commission of inquiry on November 18 at the ESA, headed by Director of Space Transport Daniel Nuneschwander and Stephen Israel, CEO of Arianspace. The Commission will provide detailed evidence to explain why no action has been taken to identify and correct the integration error. The Commission will develop a road map for the return to the Vega aircraft under the conditions of absolute reliability. Arianspace and ESA will jointly present the findings of this commission.

Arianspace said future startups, including the three planned for later this year, should not be affected by this recent setback. Speaking at the press conference, Stephen Israel, CEO of Arianspace, said yesterday’s accident was unrelated The Vega release from July 10, 2019 has failed, In which an imaging satellite owned by the United Arab Emirates was lost. Arianspace The reason That incident led to the structural problem of the second phase of Vega, which was later resolved.

Incidents involving space and human error are rare, but they do happen. Some of the worst examples are the loss of NASA’s Mars Climate Orbiter in 1999 due to an engineering team. Failed to change Imperial Measurements Metric And the latest The cause of the air leak on the ISS Bad workmanship (Or sabotage).