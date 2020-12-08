Venice floods fail to forecast high tide | Venice

Venice has been hit by high waves of up to 1.5 meters (5 feet) as its flood barrier system has not been activated as a result of miscalculations.

Weather forecasts forecast high tides, or High water, Rises to 1.2 meters – 78 mobile barriers of the defensive system known as Moss are less than the normally 1.3 meter level.

By the time the water entered the lake on Tuesday morning and completely submerged the Nortex of St. Mark’s Basilica, the system was too late to come into effect.

The waves were expected to reach 1.45 meters at around 16.40 local time, although residents estimate the water level will be up to 1.5 meters.

St. Marks Square was flooded by high waves. Photo: Andrea Buttero / AFP / Getty Images

“The situation is so bad that we are not expecting it,” said Matteo Chechi, who heads an activist group called Venice.com. “It’s frustrating because we thought this kind of thing would never happen again with Moss, but instead we’ll go back to the square one. It’s the same old problem.”

Carlo Alberto Deserin, chief purchaser of St. Mark’s Basilica, told the Italian media: “The situation is dire and we are dramatically under water.”

He said the 1,000-year-old cathedral’s Northex was completely submerged and “the inner churches would go under” if the water rose.

Bars, restaurants and shops have been affected, but the extent of the damage is not yet known, Chechi said.

Shops and bars near St. Marks Square were also submerged. Photo: Andrea Buttero / AFP / Getty Images

This is the long-awaited Moss system Given its first full test In July, it was hailed for saving Venice from recent high tides. In early October, Moses’ largest yellow flood gates, separating Venice Lake from the sea, succeeded in protecting the city during its first real-time test when the high wave rose to 1.2 meters. After a few weeks the system was again successful in preventing water from entering the pool up to 1.35 meters.

The Moss dams were designed in 1984 and were due to come into service in 2011, but progress has been slowed by a corruption scandal and cost breaches.

The Italian government has pressed for the finalization of a $ 6 billion ($ 4.4 billion) project designed to protect Venice from waves up to three meters behind the city. It experienced its worst flooding since 1966 in November last year. The floods killed two people and caused $ 1 billion in damage to monuments, businesses and homes.