Venus Mission: the highlight of history, when we return

Mariner 2 was the first American spacecraft to arrive on Venus in 1962. The temperature was higher in the clouds, but very hot on the surface.

The 1978 Pioneer mission showed American researchers in more detail. The first pair orbited the planet for almost 14 years, revealing a lot about the mysterious Venus atmosphere. They also observed that the surface is smoother than Earth and Venus has little or no magnetic field. The second Pioneer mission sent several probes into Venus’ atmosphere, returning information about cloud structures and radar readings from the surface.

NASA’s Magellan entered orbit in 1990 and for four years mapped the surface and looked for evidence of plate tectonics. It found that nearly 85% of the surface was covered with old lava flows, suggesting considerable past and present potential for volcanic activity.

It is also the last visitor to the United States, despite the fact that many NASA spacecraft used Venus as a slingshot when heading to other destinations.

Other visitors to venus

Venus Express was launched in 2005 by the European Space Agency. It has orbited the planet for eight years and has observed that it may still be geologically active.

The only guest from Earth right now AkatsukiThe probe was launched by Japan in 2010. The probe missed a meeting with Venus because the engine heading into orbit was not launched. Until 2015, the manager of the mission was able to steer it on the course of orbiting and studying the Earth.

Since then, it has changed the way scientists see cloud twins. A study of the physics of Venus’ dense cloud layers revealed that the mission was interfering with the planet’s winds. Known as gravitational waves, As well as its atmospheric enemy jet stream.