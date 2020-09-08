Verizon vs AT&T vs T-Mobile vs Sprint: new 5G and 4G LTE speed test results two big winners

As the coronavirus pandemic, which now feels like an eternity, raged across the U.S., you can imagine how difficult it was for RootMetrics analysts to gather all the data they needed to assess the country’s carrier performance during the first half of 2020.
AT&T is an American heavyweight speed champion.
Today’s results do not differentiate between the 4G and 5G averages of the top carriers, but AT&T’s average download speed is remarkable in metropolitan areas, exceeding the average download speed of 40 Mbps and 50 Mbps in 67 and 42 markets nationwide, respectively. For the purposes of this new in-depth report, only 8 out of 125 metropolitan cities tested by RootMetrics fell below 20 Mbps.
Verizon is the overall champion.
As long as you should be concerned with average speed, it’s hard to proclaim AT&T as the king of the U.S. wireless industry when Verizon won six crowns nationwide at the latest RootMetrics competition. That’s right, Big Red has all but one of seven competitions organized by an independent mobile analytics firm to take first place. Bundle AT&T and Sprint with gold medals in the text category, and exclusive trophies take them for reliability, accessibility, data and currency. , And it took second place on the speed chart with a solid 36Mbps score.
Believe it or not, 0.7% is the carrier’s single highest 5G availability score in 125 metropolitan markets surveyed by RootMetrics (registered in Omaha, Nebraska), compared to the best results of 62.6, 49.9 and 25.1% achieved by T-Mobile. It’s possible. , AT&T and Sprint are located in Jackson, Mississippi, Columbus, Ohio, and Los Angeles, California, respectively.
T-Mobile and Sprint…
Perhaps the most worrying thing about “Un-carrier” is that it ranks at the bottom of the nation’s 4 largest carriers in all categories across the country, from speed to reliability and currency. But on the bright side, speed test results are a bunch of metropolitan markets.
