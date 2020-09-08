Verizon vs AT&T vs T-Mobile vs Sprint: new 5G and 4G LTE speed test results two big winners

As the coronavirus pandemic, which now feels like an eternity, raged across the U.S., you can imagine how difficult it was for RootMetrics analysts to gather all the data they needed to assess the country’s carrier performance during the first half of 2020.

However, after temporarily halting testing in March and resuming extensive work for complete safety a few months later and revising previous reports to see if the new results directly correlate with how everything was evaluated last year, The analytics company did it again , Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Sprint compete with each other in all 50 states and 125 most populous metropolitan markets.

Surprisingly, RootMetrics performed more than 2.7 million mobile network performance measurements between January and June, visiting more than 3,000 locations and driving more than 202,000 miles.

AT&T is an American heavyweight speed champion.

It primarily concerns AT&T’s fast and powerful 4G LTE signal. Mobile operators’ 5G network continues to expand It may have played a significant role in helping operators get the nationwide towering 42.0Mbps average speed score.

Today’s results do not differentiate between the 4G and 5G averages of the top carriers, but AT&T’s average download speed is remarkable in metropolitan areas, exceeding the average download speed of 40 Mbps and 50 Mbps in 67 and 42 markets nationwide, respectively. For the purposes of this new in-depth report, only 8 out of 125 metropolitan cities tested by RootMetrics fell below 20 Mbps.

Of course, download speed is just one (and debatable) component of the overall mobile network experience, but if you have any questions, AT&T It also shines when it comes to other things of similar importance, such as “reliability”, phone calls and texts.

Verizon is the overall champion.

As long as you should be concerned with average speed, it’s hard to proclaim AT&T as the king of the U.S. wireless industry when Verizon won six crowns nationwide at the latest RootMetrics competition. That’s right, Big Red has all but one of seven competitions organized by an independent mobile analytics firm to take first place. Bundle AT&T and Sprint with gold medals in the text category, and exclusive trophies take them for reliability, accessibility, data and currency. , And it took second place on the speed chart with a solid 36Mbps score.

Out of 385 individual opportunities Verizon Winning an amazing 329 RootScore award, it provided “consistent” speed and “outstanding” network stability. 5G availability Department.

Believe it or not, 0.7% is the carrier’s single highest 5G availability score in 125 metropolitan markets surveyed by RootMetrics (registered in Omaha, Nebraska), compared to the best results of 62.6, 49.9 and 25.1% achieved by T-Mobile. It’s possible. , AT&T and Sprint are located in Jackson, Mississippi, Columbus, Ohio, and Los Angeles, California, respectively.

T-Mobile and Sprint…

As you may know by now T mobile There is a little Incredibly ambitious post-merger plans Has already started to take shape in many places and leverages Sprint’s previous mid-band spectrum to enable a 5G experience unlike anything else in the United States.

versus T-Mobile and Sprint's networks, which were between January and June, weren't particularly impressive in any way, lagging behind the competition in terms of central download speeds (especially T-Mo) while doing the best job-processing text. the problem is Magenta's "Layer Cake" Strategy With so many moving parts, it will take months (perhaps years) of network development and integration work to be fruitful nationwide. With things

Perhaps the most worrying thing about “Un-carrier” is that it ranks at the bottom of the nation’s 4 largest carriers in all categories across the country, from speed to reliability and currency. But on the bright side, speed test results are a bunch of metropolitan markets.