Victor Oladibo does his best to calm the Knicks business buzz

Victor Oladibo is doing his best to calm the business buzz.

The Star Guard insisted he was reassuring the fast bowlers, and denied the Indianapolis star’s latest statement, saying he had heard from at least three opposing teams – Including the Knicks – Last season, “Can I play with everyone?”

“I know people have said I asked players to trade. It’s not true, time.” Oladipo told The Athlete. “I love my teammates and I really value the state of Indiana and focus on getting this right to a topic.”

Oladipo has informed the Pacers that he is “fully committed” to the title and its guidance, The Athletes’ Report. The 28-year-old said he was excited to be playing under new head coach Nate Jர்கrgren, with whom he had a “positive conversation” recently.

With Oladibo remaining one year on its four-year, $ 85 million contract, The Athletic says it remains to be seen how long that commitment will last, as it is not expected to consider an extension during this uncertain term.

Oladibo’s comments are reminiscent of Paul George’s rematch in the summer of 2017, with rumors circulating that he would like to play in Los Angeles, with one year left on his contract. A month before he was to be traded to Thunder, George said he “definitely” wanted to stay with the Pacers.

In June 2017 George said: “I have always preached, and now, more than you see, I am the guys who can win,” George said. That’s for Indiana. My heart will always be. It’s about trying to bring a championship to Indiana. ”

Olidibo was in the middle of his second All-Star campaign – his quadriceps tendon ruptured in January 2019 – but came back a year later and averaged 14.5 points on 39.4 percent of the shots. He and the pacers made the playoffs, but were beaten by the heat in the first round.