Video 13 shows how the iPhone 13 Pro: smartphone can be

The second half of 2021 will mark the launch of the new iPhone 13. More than half a year after this release, it is too soon to make decisions about what to expect from a new model. But ideas give us a good idea of ​​what the future holds.

The YouTube channel “Hacker 34” has released a video titled “Meet the iPhone 13 Pro” (familiar with the iPhone 13 Pro), which fools the most careless. In this we see the concept of a terminal with a small peak, and even with the addition of Touch ID (fingerprint sensor).

The iPhone 13 Pro may be marked by the return of Touch ID and the absence of ports

Since the iPhone X, Apple has set aside Touch ID and implemented Face ID (Facial Unlock). This concept puts the return of the fingerprint sensor embedded in the screen on the “radar”. This is a natural solution, however it can be buttoned on / off just like on the iPod Air 2020.

Increasing the upgrade rate to 120 Hz in this model is another detail emphasized by the concept. If that doesn’t happen in 2020 and is considered an outrage by many, Apple will be forced to do so in 2021.

Keep in mind that with the introduction of MaxSafe on the iPhone 12, the idea that the iPhone would be the not-so-distant future without any ports was reborn. This concept already offers that opportunity for the iPhone 13 Pro.

As with any idea, it is the imagination of the person who created it to act on the information available at the time. You should see this with a pinch of salt and wait for the official information.

