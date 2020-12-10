[VIDEO] ‘Batwoman’ Season 2 Trailer: Kate Kane Missing, Javicia Leslie

Related stories

A new one Batwoman In the newly released trailer for Season 2, Cape Cane’s friends and family are having trouble replacing the Cape Crusader. (First January 17, 8/7 C in The CW).

The city needs a hero because Kate is missing in action, Mary argues. Enter Javicia Leslie (God loved me) Ryan Wilder, the woman in charge of Gotham’s new guard. But not everyone embraces passing the superhero torch.

“I don’t want to give up hope that Kate is alive,” her father Jacob Kane admits. Meanwhile, trusted friend / friend Luke declares, “Kate Batwoman. “But Ryan quickly reveals his presence on the street, with a changed case and a killer attitude.” I’m met a new woman. She’s going to be a few, “Alice notes with a smile.

Leslie’s acting Coming after the shock Departure of Ruby Rose, Starred Kate Kane (Batwoman) for the first season of the full 20-episode of the show. Following his departure, Rose Leslie backed the acceptance of the role, posting an Instagram post in July, “OMG !! This is amazing !! I’m glad that Batwoman will be played by a wonderful black woman. I would like to congratulate Javicia Leslie for taking the bat cap. You are going to be an amazing cast and crew. I can not wait to see Season 2 You are going to be amazing !! ”

Press PLAY above to watch the trailer, and then hit the comments with your thoughts!