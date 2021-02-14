Video: Challenger Demon 911 Turbo SI ‘Annoying?

‘Track Race’ between Powerful American Muscle Car and Super Fast German Sports Car

The Dodge Challenger Demon is a set of muscles that command your respect when you think about facing a ‘drag race’. But, in the face of a prototype super sports car like the Porsche 911 Turbo S, can the North American Colossus manage its identity?

That’s the team «Carvo I tried to do it with a partner of many of our Matt Watson and Yannis Saralambus with Porsche already known on the Dodge wheel. Doubts – or lack thereof – staggered over them and the fight was only close to one occasion …

The Demon 6.2-liter V6 is powered by a supercharged 808 hp (capable of delivering 840 hp with racing fuel) and has a torque of 972 Nm. The car is fitted with skik tires for ‘traction trail’ to ease grip, but the configurations to get a good start on the variety will not be much helpful …

Porsche features its characteristic 3.8-liter 6-cylinder Pitrobow line with 650 hp and 800 Nm. And weighs almost 300 kg to challenge its aerodynamics.

It’s time to dump her …

Without the (absolutely) best conditions for delivering its muscular characteristics, the Demon seems to be less likely to disturb the Porsche in a ‘traction race’ … and in the launched race, it is necessary to find the best configurations. To add to the success that seemed to happen if the muscle car ‘was not within the speed limit.

The brake test turned out to be a test where two different cars came even closer.