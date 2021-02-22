Video: Flamengo டுகிறது steals leadership from the interns on the final journey

A trip from the end of Brasileiro, Flamenco jumped in the lead, smashing Porto Alegre’s international team, with a breakthrough at Maracana Stadium. So, the Rio team is one step away from renewing the title they won under the command of George Jesus a year ago, in the final round they will face Sao Paulo in Morimbi, while Inter, now get the Corinthians with two points.

Before the game began, there was already a party around Maracana, so police in Rio de Janeiro forced tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Despite the party in Rio, in 12 minutes, Adenelson scored the first goal, replacing Gustavo Henrik’s foul on Yuri Alberto. Flamenco entered the game with little seriousness, but had to wake up after the spectators’ goal. The team from Rio increased the pressure on the face of a backward opponent and, in 29 minutes, reached the dive in a compelling game. Philippe Luis starts Bruno Henrique on the left and striker Uruguayan Arasquita is late to finish.

A goal that disciplined Rosario Cheney’s side, who were in the game until the break. At the start of the second half, another setback for the spectators was that player Rodini, who had been borrowed by Flamenco, had to be sent off after a tough entry into Philip Lewis. The referee went to review the pictures and showed a direct red to the page Tonight International had to pay a million Rice to play.

Playing against ten, Flamenco increased the pressure, after a good chance from Bruno Henrique, in the 63rd minute, turned the score around with a goal from the essential capillary. Arasquita introduces Bruno Henrique, who serves from the coffee tray for a purpose worthy of the title, which results from rapid change.

While the benches of both teams were already standing on the pitch, already at the time of compensation, the game was tense until the end with clear chances but two goals, emphasizing a goal that had been canceled for Puntarenas.

The game ended and the change of leadership was confirmed, with Flamenco leaving for the final round with two more points than Inter. Carnival is back in Rio de Janeiro.