Mar 09, 2021 0 Comments
VIDEO shows the rescue of a flathead shark caught in a chain in Australia

A delicate rescue operation was carried out after a shark entangled in a chain was spotted in a channel on Australia’s Golden Coast.

The flathead shark was seen in trouble in a channel, known as Biggera Waters, in Australia’s Golden Coast region over the weekend. A team from Sea World Australia was called in to the rescue.

The marine life experts took tools to unscrew the whales in order to remove the chain from the dorsal fin of the fish. After a few attempts to catch the shark in order to save it from the chains, the professionals managed to complete the rescue operation, not knowing how the flathead shark got stuck in the chain.

Sea World Chief Veterinarian, Dr. Claire Madden, mentionned to Channel 9 News that the animal did not have serious injuries.

“We followed the shark for quite a while after releasing that current, and I can say it was just superficial wounds,” he confirmed.

The species, which lives at a depth of 30 meters, is also found in Brazil, mainly in Recife. Flathead sharks are also the living things with the highest testosterone content on the planet, and even women have it at a high level. They are very territorial and constantly attack other marine beings, even larger than himself.

