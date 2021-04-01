Video: Spanish television does not recognize Kosovo

Oh Spain-Kosovo tonight One thing that has happened for historical reasons since the independence of Kosovo in 2008 was the broadcast of the Spanish state television channel RTVE for not recognizing Kosovo as a country imposed by the local government.

During the RTV broadcast, commentators were compelled to follow the political issues to the letter, referring to Kosovo on several occasions as the “Committee of the Kosovo Federation”, the goal of Kosovo, scored by Halimi, or Spain’s 3-1 commissioned by Gerard Moreno.

Halimi refers to RTVE as a “federation group” of Kosovo:

Same, but on Gerard Moreno’s goal:

In the marker that came with the exchange on RTVE, Kosovo’s initials appeared in lower case [kos], Related to the lack of political recognition.

Why does Spain not recognize Kosovo?

Kosovo’s Declaration of Independence was signed in 2008 and has been denied by many countries such as Spain (one of the few in Europe to hold this position), with the exception of Russia, Serbia, Greece or Georgia (both of which are rivals in qualifying for the World Cup). Despite the fact that the Serbs have not interfered in its administration for more than two decades, Kosovo is seen as a separatist province from Serbia, not a country.

Kosovo is recognized by more than half of the member states of the United Nations (98 out of 193). As has been said, Spain has always maintained its position over the past few years among those who do not, in an attempt to avoid recognition that could serve as a dangerous precedent. This happens a lot because of the similarities with nationalism in the region of Catalonia, which has encouraged Spain from recognizing Kosovo as an independent state.

In 2018, the Spanish Ministry of International Relations, led by Joseph Boral, was very clear about this rejection. “Spain does not recognize Kosovo as an independent country. The situation does not change even if the Spanish team plays in an international match against Kosovo.” The Spanish government maintains the same position to this day, as reflected in the Spanish broadcast that departed tonight.

The Kosovo national team is recognized as an official member of UEFA and FIFA, playing its first official match against Finland on September 5, 2016.