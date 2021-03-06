Videos: Discover the adventures of Grazi Massafera and Caio Castro

Caio Castro and Grazi Massafera may have been slow to officially take over, but since then they have appeared together often to the delight of fans.

In her official TikTok profile, the star always shares several videos next to her sweetheart, and we OFFICIAL we have separated some of them for you to remember.

Caio Castro on the Porshe Cup: ‘Training to do my best’

Cute! Caio Castro declares to Grazi Massafera: “Did I tell you that I love you today?”

Check!

Swim with dolphins

On a trip to the Maldives, the performers appeared together, while also enjoying a nice boat ride, through the local paradise, with the right to the “company” of dolphins and all.

“Carnival Baile,” Caio wrote, when it was time to publish such a post. It should be remembered that this was one of the artists’ first trips after revealing the relationship to the public.

Hurricane trailer

In another very funny moment, Caio Castro relaunched one of the funniest memes of 2016: Carreta Furacão, which consists of cheap fantasies of iconic characters from the popular imagination.

Having one of the videos as a basis, he appears to be chasing Grazi Massafera’s cart, alternating between that and a video of Carreta Furacão, playing a particular song in the background.

Recreate the lion king

Another great couple moment that got fans very excited was a reference to Rei Leão in the house they decided to live in together.

Using the same soundtrack as the movie, Grazi appeared putting a lipstick on his finger, something that symbolized the liquid from a forest fruit that baboon Rafiki uses to make a red spot on the little lion. .

After that, Grazi walks over to Caio Castro, who is surprised, and puts the lipstick on his forehead, mimicking the baboon’s gesture in the feature film. After realizing what was going on, the actor burst out laughing.

Surreal train wagon

A very peculiar video shows Caio and Graz traveling together in a train car, but the footage was very peculiar.

The angle left everything distorted, as well as a surreal piece of work, and things grew and grew over time. At the end, they greet the recording.

Together at the airport after rumors of end

This moment, while it is off TikTk and seems straightforward, is full of symbolism as rumors surfaced on the web that they had ended the relationship.

Caio and Grazi were seen disembarking together at Congonhas Airport in São Paulo. They went hand in hand and didn’t seem to care about the presence of the photographers. Nothing is finished, right?

And for you, what are the best moments of the relationship between Caio Castro and Grazi Massafera?

Check out the iconic moments from the video below: