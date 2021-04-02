Views | Brazil and OECD are within the framework of attracting foreign direct investment.

As of today, DIRIO DO COMÉRCIO opens a series of weekly articles aimed at influencing Brazil’s entry into the OECD and attracting foreign direct investment. The invited authors are Marcos Mandacaru, Special Adviser on Minas Gerais’s Deputy Management and Expert on Attracting Investments, and Juliano Alves Pinto, MG’s Undersecretary for Economic Development and Business Ambassador.

Origin of OECD

There is no doubt that the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is now recognized as a catalyst for good practices, which will gradually lead to the adoption of, globally, free trade and free flow of investment. Joseph Ney, a renowned international relations theorist, is not surprised to point out that OECD is a kind of part. Triangle Equivalent to the International Monetary Fund and the World Trade Organization are international organizations that create a large international administrative structure suitable for the economy.

The origins of the OECD come from the post-World War II context, a moment of critical importance for the restructuring of the world under multilateralism, essentially the UN. Dealt with economic problems by creating the system and changing the framework of international ethics. Very relevant worldwide.

In 1944, at the Bretton Woods Conference, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (then known as the World Bank) – and the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) was created and transferred to the 1994 World Trade Organization (WTO). WTO), in the understanding that in order to achieve peace, it will be necessary to restructure the world state economy within the reconstruction framework of the countries most affected by the war. .

The post-World War II context was marked by the division of the world into two hostile factions: a bourgeoisie, led by the United States and; Another, under the command of the Soviet Union. Many years later, the ideas of the First World and the Second World were derived from this dichotomy, the first of which refers to the capitalist countries which are considered to be developed and the second to the conventional socialist countries. This division into worlds was significantly strengthened in the early sixties, with a third group, known as the Third World, made up of poorer nations, mostly formerly independent colonies that are now impressive around the world. Capitalism. The block, now around the socialist camp, is geopolitical.

In this sense, the OECD has established itself as the successor to another organization, the European Organization for Economic Co-operation, established in 1948, with the aim of managing fiscal policy for the reconstruction of Europe after World War II. In implementing the Marshall Plan, the United States invested heavily in public works so that Western Europe, weakened by human and economic losses, could be rebuilt without succumbing to the influence of the Soviet Union, which was geographically close and with full economic and political upheaval. .

In 1961, the OECD became a system, not necessarily European, but significant WestConsidering the monetary pressures, mainly based on the already visible economic recovery of European countries and the North American partial deflation required in the Marshall Plan, its results will become apparent in the early seventies with the collapse of the dollar. Gold quality in 1971 and the first oil shock in 1973.

The OECD has begun to seek two-way cooperation between member states, all of which are sufficiently industrialized and have already been organized under a free trade agreement with Western European countries since 1957, one of the most successful models of economic integration in decades: European Union.

For many years, until 1994, the OECD represented one type of club, uniting the United States, Japan, South Korea, Israel, most of the EU countries and non-members of Iceland, Norway and Switzerland. As of 1994, emerging Turkey, Chile, Colombia and Mexico were allowed access, within the framework of signing the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Mexico’s entry, which has been criticized by many, made possible the subsequent entry of other Latin American countries: Chile (2010) and Colombia (2020), both countries contemptuously aligned with the dictates of US foreign policy.

For these and other reasons mentioned below, Brazil’s entry into the system was postponed for many years, within a strategic reading that was considered appropriate at the time, but lost its meaning in the face of the new challenges it posed to the international agenda of the XXI century.