Violent protests in Kyrgyzstan over election results due to buying votes

Kyrgyzstan Bishkek — On Monday, protesters clashed with police in a protest against the results of parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan capital Bishkek, with dozens reported injured.

Regional reports said at least Another 590 people were injured. One news outlet reported at least one death.

Early results of the election gave multiple votes to the two parties that were associated with the state’s ruling elite due to charges of buying votes.

The opposition politician who later declared himself acting as the prosecutor general of Kyrgyz The election results are invalidated According to local news media. Reportedly, 12 political parties said they had signed documents requiring authorities to cancel the election results and hold new results.