Viruses hit risk groups at’turning point’ in Europe

MILAN (AP) — Doctors warn that Europe is at a turning point with coronavirus soaring back across the continent, including vulnerable people, and the government is trying to impose restrictions without locking down the entire economy.

As new confirmed cases hit records, the Czech Republic is closing schools and building field hospitals, Poland has limited dining hours, closed gyms and schools, France is planning a 9pm curfew in Paris and other large cities. There is. In the UK, authorities are closing pubs and bars in the northern regions., London and other countries have placed restrictions on social activities.

“This is a serious situation that should not be underestimated. This is serious at the European level,” Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Friday.

It is not only Europe that sees a resurrection. In the United States, new cases are increasing every day in 44 states, and the number of deaths per day is rising to 30.

Bertrand Levrat, head of Switzerland’s largest hospital complex, told The Associated Press, “If we fail to deal with this, we risk putting ourselves in a situation that is difficult to control.” “We are really at a turning point. Everything can go in both directions.”

But while officials sounded warnings about increasing events, they are also wary of imposing more stringent national blockades that have devastated their economy this spring. Instead, they are trying more targeted restrictions.

France is deploying 12,000 additional police officers to enforce a new curfew. For the first time on a Saturday night, the restaurant will close at 9pm. Restaurants, cinemas and theaters are trying to find a way to withstand forced closure.

Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot told the newspaper Le Parisien that she was negotiating an exception to a one-month curfew in the Paris area and eight other metropolitan areas.

A chain of cinemas will start opening at 8 am to compensate for the evening losses. Parisian restaurants are usually open at 7pm or 7:30pm, so some can close completely because it is no longer financially reasonable to open during short working hours.

“The French cultural world is not invincible. It needs help,” said Yoann Sfar, author and film director, who released a new film on RTL Radio.

Italy, the first to detect regional transmission of the virus outside of Asia, has banned pickup sports and public gatherings after health officials say the resurgence has reached an’acute stage’, especially after a relative grace period following a strict containment. Health Minister Sparanza told reporters that all new measures in Italy, including curfew, should be “well considered”.

Massimo Gali, director of infectious diseases at the Luigi Sarco Hospital in Milan, says Italy’s surge, which hit a new daily pandemic high this week, is a sign of a real return, not as a result of record tests, as policy makers have suggested. Among the population at the highest risk of serious illness if infected.

Full range: Virus outbreak

This is a worrisome trend, as there is a possibility of serious cases of birds raiding hospitals, and it can be seen in other countries on the continent, as many see far more numbers than in Italy.

France, Spain and the UK have recorded more than 300 infections per 100,000 population over the past two weeks, while Italy has increased rapidly, but with a relatively low 106.

The Czech Republic has reported more than 700 infections per 100,000 people, and the Czech army will start building a field hospital in Prague’s exhibition center this weekend. This is a reminder of the dark days of spring when many countries have set up temporary facilities to relieve pressure on overwhelming healthcare. center. The government is also negotiating with neighboring Germany and some other countries so that Czechs can get treatment there if the health system cannot handle it.

In Italy, Milan is the epicenter of the resurrection and hospitals are under pressure. Sacco’s COVID-19 ward started filling for the first time in the city.

Galli refers to the peak of March and April, when Italy recorded 969 deaths in one day, saying, “There are situations that are very painful to remind us of what we have already experienced. The country recorded 83 deaths on Thursday, twice the day before, far from previous levels.

Already in Milan, Galli has an increasing number of elderly patients or patients with other risk factors, indicating that the virus has moved beyond its initial expansion at the end of September, when most cases are mild or asymptomatic through screening and contact tracking. .

Since then, a mix of students between families, within the company and outside of school has accelerated the spread to the more vulnerable and the pressure on Milan hospitals has again increased, he said.

He mentioned that not all of Italy is going through a surge yet, but “It’s already in fashion and it’s frankly amazing.

But it could be a matter of time, he said. Galli said Italy will “follow in the footsteps of neighboring European countries” unless the transmission chain is blocked within the next two weeks.

Galli is concerned that the new national regulations adopted over the past two weeks are not enough, including mandatory wearing masks outdoors, banning pickup of sports games between friends, and closing restaurants at midnight. He urged authorities to impose more restrictions on public transport and recreational activities if they wish to avoid another lockdown that would adversely affect economic and social structures.

Although the Italian spring blockade has earned more time, Galli said the current resurgence is showing “how quickly there is a risk of wasting the consequences of a very decisive and very important intervention.”

___

Charlton reported in Paris.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak. And https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak