“Vitalina Varela” is the Portuguese film nominee for the Oscars 2021

Director Point Costa’s Vitalina Varela will be the Portuguese nominee for Best International Film at the American Academy of Cinema Awards.

A second referendum was held among members of the Portuguese Cinema Academy after the exclusion of the “ask” contacted last Friday the 18th, with the first referendum confirming the largest representation in the selection of Portugal’s candidate in order to ensure a new voting opportunity for all those who chose the film.

“Vitalina Varela” debuted at the Locarno Festival in Switzerland in 2019, where she won the Best Prize, Golden Leopard and the protagonist Vitalina Varela twice for Best Actress. Produced by OPTEC, the film tells the story of a woman who spent most of her life waiting to move to Portugal with her husband. Vitalina Varela arrived in the country three days after the funeral when she learned she was dead.

Since then, the film has been screened at more than 50 film festivals, cinemas and cycles dedicated to Pedro Costa, who won awards at most competitions in the United States, such as the San Francisco Film Festival in April. Director’s Gift Visual stability.

The 93rd edition of the Oscars will take place on April 25, 2021 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, during which the American Academy of Cinema will distribute prizes in 23 categories.

