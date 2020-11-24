Vladimir Putin will not take Russia’s Govt-19 vaccine

The Kremlin announced on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not take the country’s newly developed corona virus vaccine – despite health officials announcing the shot. More than 90 percent were effective It is already offered to some.

“We have not yet launched a widespread vaccination, and the head of state cannot volunteer for vaccination,” the Kremlin said. A spokesman told Bloomberg. “That’s impossible. You can’t use a vaccine that has not been confirmed by the president.”

Just hours after Pfizer announced promising results from its post-COVID-19 vaccine test – which showed that the vaccine was more than 90 percent – Russia announced its Sputnik V vaccine without providing any research.

Health officials said the shot would be 91.4 percent effective in preventing corona virus infection in early tests, although final results have not yet been released, Bloomberg said.

Previous reports, however, have shown that the vaccine is more than 95 percent effective among vaccinated volunteers. The Guardian reported.

These results are based on a 42-day trial of 21,000 volunteers who received a two-day spatnik and 21 volunteers who received a single dose.

Although Putin has not yet tried to vaccinate his country, other high-ranking Russian officials, including Grill Dmitriev, the head of the country’s direct investment fund, have volunteered to help – and say they are doing well.

“This is undeniably positive news not only for Russia, but for the whole world and for all countries,” Dmitriev told the Guardian.

Russia’s Sputnik V is one of several candidates in a global race to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, which has so far affected more than 59 million people worldwide and killed 1.4 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

There are more than 2 million cases in Russia.