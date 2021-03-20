According to a video recorded by a Coast Guard helicopter, the volcanic eruption erupted from a crack in the ground at Geldingadalur near Mount Fakradalsjal.

The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued.

The Krzysztof volcano is located southwest of Iceland, on the Reykjavs Peninsula, south of Mount Fakhrால்lszl. The company said on its website that it received the first announcement at 9:40 p.m. The explosion was confirmed by cameras and satellite images.

Keflavik International Airport and the small fishing port of Krindavic are a few kilometers away, but the area is uninhabited and should not be at risk of explosion.

Volcanic eruptions in the region are triggered, i.e., most of the volcano flows towards the ground, sending gray clouds into the sky, unlike pyroclastic eruptions.

The Meteorological Agency estimates that Krisvik has been dormant for 900 years, and that the last eruption on the Reykjavk Peninsula occurred almost 800 years ago, in 1240.

The quake was followed by unusually weak aftershocks: more than 50,000, the largest since the beginning of digital recordings in 1991.

Since then, seismic activity has shifted several kilometers to the southwest and concentrated around Mount Fakradalsjal, where magma has been detected one kilometer below the Earth’s surface in the past few days.

Emissions from volcanoes, especially sulfur dioxide, can be high near the eruption site and pose a risk to health. At a distance, depending on the wind, pollution can exceed acceptable limits.