Von Miller Injury: Mustang Star Expects End-of-Season Ankle Surgery Needed

Denver bronco Star pass rusher From MillerIt ended before the 2020 season even began. MRI on Tuesday confirmed that Miller suffered an end-of-season tendon injury. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The injury is expected to require surgery. Adam Schefter at ESPNRapoport, Miller told Green Bay on Thursday that foot expert Dr. I mentioned that I made an appointment for a second opinion with Robert Anderson. Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports NFL Insider In the immediate aftermath of this breaking news, Miller’s injury feared the end of the season, and it is now unfortunately paying off.

Specifically, injuries occurred during the last match of practice on Tuesday. Per Schefter, It was opened indoors due to a blizzard hitting the area. The Bronco did not use the full pad during the session, and Miller was reported to have injured himself with a “nerd” injury.

Miller is ready to go into his 10th season in the NFL and form the opposing pass rushing duo. Bradley Chubb, Missed most of last season due to torn ACLs. Speaking of Chubb: There is also a report With Miller’s end-of-season injury, Denver is looking to become a two-pass rusher as he continues to recover and is not ready to prepare for Week 1. Meanwhile, Miller nodded to the pro ball for six consecutive years, ending 2019, scoring a total of eight points in his career. The Super Bowl 50 MVP was also a timeless All-Pro talent (1 team 3 times, 2 teams 4 times) and this defeat will be a huge blow to Denver’s Front 7.

The latest figures from CBS Sports’ Stephen Oh show Denver’s 2020 season win rate fell 3.1% with Miller not on the lineup. Here’s how Miller’s absence hurt Broncos this season.

With Von Miller 7.6 47.5% 6.0% 33.4% 1.5% 0.6% Without von miller 7.1 44.4% 3.7% 23.7% 0.8% 0.3% car -0.5 -3.1% -2.3% -9.7% -0.7% -0.3%

Missing the whole of the 2020 season is a good thing to see for Miller, who signed up through the 2021 season. But the final season of Miller’s contract in 2021 gives the organization the ability to tie down the ties in the form of a club option or cut the cap of $22.5 million if he’s still recovering from an injury.

Bronco is set to start the 2020 season in Monday Night Football. Tennessee Titan.