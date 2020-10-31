Home sport Vuelta España Peloton, simple protest against the 10-step time difference rule

Vuelta España Peloton, simple protest against the 10-step time difference rule

Oct 31, 2020 0 Comments
Vuelta España Peloton, simple protest against the 10-step time difference rule
Image 1 of 2

ALTO DE LA FARRAPONA LAGOS DE SOMIEDO SPAIN Start October 31 View Route Bike Details Villaviciosa Village Team Presentation during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 11 a 170km stage a Villaviciosa to Alto de La Farrapona Lagos de Somiedo 1708m lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 31 2020 Lagos de Somiedo Spain at Alto de La Farrapona Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Chris Froome (Ineos Grenadiers) at the start of Villaviciosa’s 11th phase (Image source: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 2

vuelta stage 11 protest

Pelotons under discussion at the start of phase 11 (Image source: Eurosport)

that much Back to spain Peloton held a brief demonstration at the beginning of Phase 11 in Villa Visiosa, disagreeing with the change of the time lag rules implemented by the race supervisor at the end of Phase 10.

A move that spelled the end Richard Carr La PazTime in red jersey (Ineos Grenadiers), Ecuador loses 3 seconds to stage winner Primož Roglič 7 other rider groups including (Jumbo-Visma) and Dan Martin (Israel Start Up Nation).

READ  Midnight Mania! Video: Painful Khabib Nurmagomedov gets stuck in an injured foot during submission of Justin Gae

You May Also Like

Maryland forced overtime and stunned Minnesota with a victory that missed an extra score.

Maryland forced overtime and stunned Minnesota with a victory that missed an extra score.

Detroit Tigers nominated AJ Hinch manager after MLB suspension ends

Detroit Tigers nominated AJ Hinch manager after MLB suspension ends

Trevor Lawrence Dealing With Coronavirus: When Can Clemson QB Be Back On The Scene?

Trevor Lawrence Dealing With Coronavirus: When Can Clemson QB Be Back On The Scene?

Trevor Lawrence Coronavirus Diagnosis-Timeline, Clemson's Backup QB, and more

Trevor Lawrence Coronavirus Diagnosis-Timeline, Clemson’s Backup QB, and more

Fantasy Football Week 8 Start'Em & Sit' Em: Carson Wentz Will Soar Vs Low Cowboy

Fantasy Football Week 8 Start’Em & Sit’ Em: Carson Wentz Will Soar Vs Low Cowboy

Michele Roberts, head of the NBPA, said the players' reaction to the start date on December 22 was overwhelmingly negative.

Michele Roberts, head of the NBPA, said the players’ reaction to the start date on December 22 was overwhelmingly negative.

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *