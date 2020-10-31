Vuelta España Peloton, simple protest against the 10-step time difference rule

Image 1 of 2 Chris Froome (Ineos Grenadiers) at the start of Villaviciosa’s 11th phase (Image source: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 2 Pelotons under discussion at the start of phase 11 (Image source: Eurosport)

that much Back to spain Peloton held a brief demonstration at the beginning of Phase 11 in Villa Visiosa, disagreeing with the change of the time lag rules implemented by the race supervisor at the end of Phase 10.

A move that spelled the end Richard Carr La PazTime in red jersey (Ineos Grenadiers), Ecuador loses 3 seconds to stage winner Primož Roglič 7 other rider groups including (Jumbo-Visma) and Dan Martin (Israel Start Up Nation).

FIA Rule Specifies that time intervals are counted if there is a gap of 3 seconds or more between groups in the’expected to complete in a bunch sprint’ stage. Stage 10, ending with a 1.5km, 5.9% rise, was subject to this rule, but later the rule was changed to the usual 1-second interval.

Roglič and Carapaz are tied all the time thanks to the 10-second bonus on winning the split and all stages. However, Roglič took the lead, losing to Carapaz in Stage 7, winning two stages from the previous one.

However, it was reported that the protests were triggered by a feeling that the pre-race rules governing the time difference between riders had been changed by the commissioner overnight.

Riders Fictional departure In the small town of Villaviciosa Chris Frum (Ineos Grenadiers) saw a firm, candid discussion with the race management team, including race director Javier Guillén, from a distance. As Movistar and Jumbo-Visma also discussed the matter, others gathered across the UK.

Luis Ángel Maté (Cofidis) was ahead of the crowd for a while, but when he realized that the race wasn’t moving, he stopped a bit more and then came back to see what was going on.

In a pre-interview with Eurosport, EF Pro Cycling Climber Michael Woods We have confirmed that there are general complaints about what constitutes an accepted time difference between riders when the herd breaks at the finish, as in Stage 10.

“It was the mistake of the UCI members,” he said. “They initially said that when the race starts, there will be 3 second intervals, not 1 second intervals.

“Finish watching [of stage 10] It should have been an interval of 1 second, but at first it is said to have changed my mind. “

“I don’t think it’s fair and I don’t think you can change the rules on a whim because it changed the way we race. Obviously Hugh Carthy [Woods’ teammate, who lost 10 seconds] I would have made it to the finish line more aggressively so I didn’t have to fill that time gap. “

“[EF sprinter] Magnus Cort would have worked harder to see if he filled the gap. Changing the rules that way will change the way they race, which is a bad decision for them. “

“But that’s where we are now. We’re talking with the CPA in terms of making a complaint. I think everyone, even Jumbo-Visma, who won’t benefit from this ruling, is getting involved. [if the decision was reversed]. “

Woods also pointed out Eurosport So far, with Vuelta, small intervals of a few seconds have been the most important, and in the end it could have an impact on the end result. “A very fierce GC battle,” he recalled. “Three seconds, ten seconds, that’s definitely going to be the difference.

Spanish broadcasters in step 11 RTVE It reported that EF has officially complained about a rule change since step 10.

After a delay of about ten minutes, the peloton departed, and Froome continued to chat with Guillén while the peloton passed the three-kilometer neutral zone. The British said, “We changed the rules after the game.”

Froome’s teammate Geraint Thomas turned to Twitter to applaud the rider’s actions. “It’s nice to see Peloton unite at Vuelta, apart from the usual suspect,” he tweeted.

“My point is, pro cycling is nothing without a rider, but every big decision is made by the suit and we can finally tell. The main reason we can’t say is because we don’t bunch up with pelotons.”

