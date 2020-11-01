Wal-Mart closes West El Paso Sam’s Club for disinfection due to concerns about the spread of Corona 19

EL PASO, TX-West El Paso Sam’s Club store suddenly closed on Saturday due to concerns about the spread of Corona 19.

Walmart, which runs a Sam’s Club store on 7970 N. Mesa Street, was closed on Saturday afternoon, and the company said it would be closed until Monday morning.

A spokesman for the retail conglomerate said the store was closed so that a specialized cleaning company could enter ABC-7 and sanitize the store.

The spokesman said in a statement that “the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase in El Paso,” but has no longer given specific reasons for the closure of certain stores.

All other El Paso local Wal-Mart stores were found to operate as usual, even on Saturday afternoons.

This is the second Walmart property that was recently temporarily closed for disinfection.

1 week ago Customers in Walmart store at 5631 Dyer Street northeast of El Paso I noticed a similar shutdown for two days.

Officials at the time said the lockdown was not triggered by El Paso’s Ministry of Public Health action, but an effort initiated by Wal-Mart. The same seems to be the case with Sam’s Club being closed on Saturday.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo and health officials have repeatedly said retail stores are the biggest contributor to the spread of the virus in the community.

County judge Ricardo Samiengo Ordered to close all non-essential businesses for two weeks Retailers selling groceries because of the viral crisis are exempt from that obligation.

The judge’s order is Enforced by an El Paso County Sheriff’s RepresentativeHe said Saturday, “I hope the citizens of El Paso understand the seriousness of the matter and voluntarily follow the judge’s orders. Otherwise, enforcement action will be taken.”