Wal-Mart divides Black Friday deal into three events that start online.

On November 20, 2018, at a Walmart store in Chicago, an employee is working on a display ahead of Black Friday.

For shoppers who can’t touch the Black Friday tradition, Wal-Mart said Wednesday it plans to host an in-store event offering massive discounts on Wednesday.

However, holiday sales days will come with pandemic-related precautions. The store is open at 5am local time. Customers are required to sort a single file before entering. The store limits the number of people inside. Employees will distribute sterilized shopping carts. And some, called health ambassadors, greet shoppers and remind them to wear masks.

Wal-Mart plans to take steps to stop the crowd and lure people to bargain online. The company said it would split Black Friday into three different holiday sales events with a staggered period over the month of November. Each starts on the website and visits the store a few days later.

Customers can use roadside pickup to pick up their purchases at the store without going inside.

Scott McCall, vice president and CMO of Walmart US, said he wants the company to offer affordable prices, convenience and safety, no matter how customers choose to shop.

He said in a press release, “We were very thoughtful when planning our event this year.” “By spreading transactions over days and bringing the most popular deals online, we expect the Black Friday experience in our store to be safer and easier to manage for both customers and employees.”

Wal-Mart’s first Black Friday event kicks off online on November 4th, featuring toys, electronics and household items in stores on November 7. The second event kicks off online on November 11th with select items from different merchandise categories such as TVs, smartphones, computers, tablets, and in stores on November 14th. The third event starts online on November 25th. November 27 In store — the same day as a typical Thanksgiving shopping event. There are a wide range of items from electronics and toys to clothing and seasonal decorations.

Retailers have been cautious about their year-end sales outlook to celebrate the season and predict shoppers’ desire to exchange gifts during the global health crisis and recession. The national retail coalition, which generally makes forecasts in early October, has not yet participated.

However, Deloitte and Accenture shared a mixed picture of how a busy shopping period in general could go. Deloitte sells holiday retail It increases between 1% and 1.5%., But said it depends on how rich Americans show off and how low-income families are withdrawing. However, the customers surveyed by Accenture Plan to spend about $540 on average — Almost $100 down from last year.

Major retailers including Walmart, Target and Best Buy are Encourage customers to start shopping for the holiday season earlier than usual Starting a sales event in October, Wal-Mart launched a “Big Save Event” on Sunday, a few days before Amazon Prime Day on Tuesday. Wal-Mart’s events run until Thursday.