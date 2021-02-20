Walheim has sold more than 3 million units in 16 days

Walheim

Coffee Stain Release e Iron Gate Studio Glad to reveal it Walheim Steam sold over three million units in just 16 days of initial access.

Yesterday, February 9, Walheim Became the fourth most played game on Steam, with over 160,000 top users simultaneously Grand Theft Auto Vs., Apex Legends e Rocket League, According to the site. With player reviews and compliments, Walheim It is also popular with the world’s largest content creators with over 127,000 viewers on the night of February 8th at Twitch.

Created by Iron Gate Studio, A new Swedish developer, Walheim CEO Richard Svensson launched the One Man Fashion project in 2018, and the group expanded to five in 2020. Coffee Stein, based in Scotland, went public in 2018. Wolheim is one of many global success stories from the small town of Scotte with a population of over 50,000, including Coffee Stein’s ridiculous success, goat simulator and survival game. Raft Gives Red Beat Interactive e Axlot game.

Walheim Indicates another victory Coffee Stain Release. Since its release in 2017, the team has worked on a number of selected titles, including the acclaimed arcade shooter Huntdown, coming soon to Steam, and the Deep Rock Galactic, which surpassed the two million units sold earlier this year.

Midnight Coast Hunt, The scary 4V4 hunting title currently in development went viral in 2018 and will feature an alpha version on American Valentine’s Day (2/14) that players can now sign up for. Satisfactory, Supernatural factory building game, developed and released Coffee stains, Is currently in early access and will soon release its update 4 in advance.

Although Walheim has been exceptionally successful so far, this is only a beginning, and Iron Gate Studio has already released an initial access map, promising new biomes, new enemies, war upgrades, ships and more.

Richard Svensson, CEO of Iron Gate Studios, commented on the reasons behind Wolheim’s success: Could not see their homes and their friends and family. We hope it’s good for us to be attacked together by a giant, ”said Richard Svensson, CEO of Iron Gate Studios. “We are grateful to the incredible Creator who allowed us to follow our vision and understand that you cannot accelerate creativity.”

“When we signed Wolheim and the Iron Gate, it was Richard at the time and we knew the game was incredible, but it surpassed our expectations at every step. Come in talented, but have plenty of space to support each other, ”said Sebastian Patilock, executive producer of Coffee Stein Publishing. This is just the beginning. “

Walheim Steam initial access for PC (Windows and Linux) is now available for 37.99 PRL / 19.99 Euro, check it out!