Wall Street welcomes new US president with new hikes | Markets

The New York Stock Exchange S&P 500 and Nasdaq stock indices reached new highs at the start of trading this Wednesday, while in Washington, Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States and Kamala. Harris Vice President.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.63% at 31,125.72 points, the S&P 500 was up 1.13% at 3842.01 and the technical Nasdaq Composite was up 1.73% at 13,424.96 points. Netflix praise, its titles increased by 14% during the session. The company announced its latest results before the opening of the North American Plaza and warned investors that it no longer needed large funds to produce its own movies and TV series.

According to Reuters, eight of the 11 sectors that make up S&P are making a profit this afternoon, focusing on stocks in technology companies and communications services.

Since the US presidential election last November, businessman Dow Jones has risen 17%. If the trend continues until the end of today’s trade (overnight in Lisbon), Biden will at least have a positive start on Wall Street. According to Reuters accounts, it remains to be seen what the balance sheet will be to match Dow Jones during Donald Trump’s tenure and 57% for Barack Obama’s first term.