Transformation of the best robot vacuum cleaner

IRobot Roomba 670

Transaction price: $177; Market Price: $250

If you are tired of pulling out your vacuum cleaner every few days, why not delegate that duty to a reliable robot cleaner instead? And if you choose and choose, you can’t do much better than Rumba. The iRobot Roomba 670 is a variant of the best choice Roomba 675, but very similar to its model. In fact, Wirecutter’s chief staff writer and vacuum expert Liam McCabe calls it “another copy of the Roomba 675 with a different finish.” The Roomba 600 series models are excellent for cleaning rugs because they have two brush rolls instead of one and can effectively clean an area less than 1,000 square feet. (Navigation is semi-random, but make sure you don’t laugh too hard when the bot rotates in a circle occasionally.)

Read our review Best robot cleaner.

Cheap robot cleaner

Eufy RoboVac 25C

Transaction price: 99 dollars; Market Price: $200

If you’re working on a tighter budget (or want to build a corps of robot butlers), the Eufy RoboVac 25C is a good option. Sold for $99, this robotic vacuum cleaner is a variant of our budget choice, the Eufy RoboVac 11S. If you are dissatisfied with buying a variant unlike choosing Wirecutter, let Liam soothe your nerves. “This is the same robot.” Inexpensive and efficient, this robotic vacuum cleaner is suitable for more furniture than the rest because it moves quietly from room to room. It lacks the ability to repair (unlike Rumba) but is still a great option for someone on a tight budget.

Read our review Best robot cleaner.