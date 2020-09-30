Home Economy Walmart brings an online shopping experience in-store through an app-centric redesign.

A major retailer spreading deals and adding more online discounts throughout the holiday season.

Walmart Stores are being “optimized” with redesigned aisles, self checkout kiosks and app support directories.

that much Sleeve giant is redesigning its store to reflect the real online shopping experience and to get more customers to download the app.

Walmart’s app-based redesign is expected to launch at 200 super centers by the end of the year and close to 1,000 stores by the end of 2021. (Walmart).

Walmart Redesign It is expected to launch at 200 Supercenters by the end of the year and close to 1,000 stores by the end of 2021. Janey Whiteside, the retailer’s chief customer officer and senior vice president, says the redesign is aimed at streamlining the way large-scale people navigate. Department store. Inspired by the airport, she said.

WALMART expands beyond meat partnership

Whiteside told the company’s blog post on Wednesday: “We were inspired by best-in-class examples of navigating large groups through the airport directions system.

“We have developed a simple yet thoughtful design to replicate this navigational efficiency, which allows our customers to move around the store faster.”

Walmart’s sinage has been updated to help customers find items faster using the app along with in-store shopping. (Walmart)

Signage updates on the exterior and interior of Walmart stores to guide customers, and includes a new store directory that encourages downloading the Walmart app while shopping.

In addition to contactless payment options like Wal-Mart Pay, the store has a self-checkout kiosk to limit contact between employees and customers. Some stores will offer Scan & Go options for customers to manage payments on demand, retailers say.

Walmart’s redesigned store offers a contactless payment option. (Walmart)

“By creating a system that recognizes app navigation from start to finish, we provide an optimized omni experience for both customers and employees,” Whiteside says.

Walmart’s digital-based retail environment comes as more supermarkets launch store plans that mimic online shopping. Earlier this month, Amazon-owned Whole Foods First online Retail store. Earlier this week, Amazon introduced Amazon One. Amazon Go store.

