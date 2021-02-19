Walter Rama throws himself at Colombian football man: disrespect

Scroll through the gallery above by clicking on the arrows.

Former FC Porto midfielder’s words about Freddie Rinken and the golden generation of the 1990s do not fit in well with the former Colombian international

Carlos Volderrama and James Rodriguez, two of the most talented players of the two golden generations of Colombian football, came into conflict over an opinion that was considered unfair. James, a former FC Porto midfielder, described Freddie Ringen as inferior to him, and Valderrama says it was a “disrespect”.

James’ childhood idol “Pipe” Walterrama did not like his comments about the generation that stunned the world in the 1990s. It all started with James seeing an “influential” interview in which he said he was the best player in the history of Colombia. Rincon, who represented Real Madrid, Naples, Palmeiras, Santos, Cruciro, Corinthians and Palmeiras, did not stop: “When asked about me, he said, ‘Rincon is below all of us, it seemed heavy.’

Walterrama backed up his former teammate: “Ringon has no respect, he’s a great man. Lack of respect! Lack of respect! Must have respect for great players, great men and history. Rinkan is great, he’s an ace. He never failed, he just lost. “

James currently travels to Everton via Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Monaco and FC Porto.