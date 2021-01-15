WandaVision debuted at Disney + this Friday (15); Know how to watch

Vandavision, First series MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) to come Disney +, Finally opening this Friday (15), has been postponed due to the long-awaited and more than a year without new films with Marvel Heroes, the Covit-19 epidemic.

For fans interested in reviewing Wanda e Eye sight, The characters who almost “support luxury” in the films, we tell you everything you need to know to follow the series.

First, the schedule: according to Disney’s press office, the episodes are available to Disney + subscribers Friday, In 4 p.m. At the time of Brasilia. There are multiple episodes this Friday: Get on stage The first two parts Of the series simultaneously.

From 22, it will only be One episode per week, In nine chapters in total. The final is marked March 5.

Such series are based on comics Eye sight, Dynasty m e Avengers: Vision and the Scarlet Witch, And from sitcoms Tick ​​Van Tyke Show a More than three. The first three chapters, this Omelette Already seen, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olson) And vision (Paul Pettani) Going to a suburb in the United States in search of a normal life, which presents humorous situations in interactions with neighbors and co-workers.

Although the first episodes indicate that they go beyond the quiet North American suburbs, it is not yet known how these series fit into the universe shared by the films and at what point in the chronology the events are appropriately portrayed. For now, only we know it Vandavision There will be a direct link with Dr. is weird at Multiverse Madness, New Doctor Strange Movie (Benedict Cumberbatch), Is currently scheduled for release March 25, 2022.