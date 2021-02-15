Want to hear something positive about Covit-19? 12 good news about the evolution of the epidemic – Observer

A The pressure on the National Health Service is overwhelming In some parts of the country, i.e. in the Lisbon and Docs Valley region (Amadora-Cinta Hospital, for example, where patients have to be transferred). Inpatients have been declining in hospital and intensive care – less than 715 people have been hospitalized in the past two days – but not enough to allow relief.

To strengthen the SNS, a 26 A team of German health experts, Amadora-Cindra arrived in Portugal last Wednesday, including eight doctors and 18 nurses, to support the front line of the fight against Govt-19 in 19, and settled in the hospital da Luce.

The team came up with 40 mobiles and ten standard fans, 150 hospital beds and 150 injection pumps To strengthen the resources of Portuguese hospitals. It will be changed every three weeks until the end of March, as agreed between the governments of Portugal and Germany.

In response to a vote of thanks from the Portuguese Ministry of Defense, Annegret Gromb-Karenbauer, in charge of the same German portfolio “This is for friends”. German Ambassador Martin Nei said the cooperation was “for the benefit of Germany”: to fight the epidemic together, he argued. Many countries have provided assistance to Portugal, while Austria receives 10 Portuguese patients, not Govt and Govt.