Home entertainment War control | The action film will star Jack Gillenhall and rescue director Sam Hargreave

War control | The action film will star Jack Gillenhall and rescue director Sam Hargreave

Mar 20, 2021 0 Comments
Cinema com Rapadura

According to Deadline, Jack Gillenhall Joined the cast “War control”, The director’s new action film Sam Hargrave It tells the story of John Chapman, the Combat Controller of the United States Air Force, who won after the medal. The MGM Studios Negotiates to purchase rights to the feature.

Chapman, a military man, died on March 4, 2002, while on a voyage in Afghanistan, when he sacrificed his team to continue. But it was not until 15 years after his death that they discovered the war commander’s gesture. The first decorated pilot after the Vietnam War landed in the U.S. on August 22, 2018. Received the Chapman Medal of Honor, the largest military award of. “Combat Control” will work with Air Force Captain Cora Alexander to investigate whether Chapman is eligible for the medal.

Jack Gillenhall is best known for his work in films “Tony Darko”, “The Eagle” e “The Brockback Mountain Secret”, The latter won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2006. Sam Hargrave is the director responsible for the success Netflix “Rescate”, In addition to constantly serving as a stuntman in such films “Atom” e “Avengers: EndCom”.

Gillenhall will be the executive producer of “Combat Control” and Ron West and Shelby Malone will be the producers. Cora is in the process of increasing Alexander’s role. The film does not have a premiere date yet.

READ  Simon Cowell Breaks Back again in Bicycle Incident, to Undergo Surgical procedures

You May Also Like

Closed cinemas lead to Oscar-nominated 'Drook' for streaming in Brazil

Closed cinemas lead to Oscar-nominated ‘Drook’ for streaming in Brazil

Observatório do Cinema

did you know? Cobra Guy character serial killer on Netflix

Will Jack Snyder's Justice League appear on Netflix? Where to look online?

Will Jack Snyder’s Justice League appear on Netflix? Where to look online?

Oscar Museum closes and receives new inauguration date - Gaza Vogue

Oscar Museum closes and receives new inauguration date – Gaza Vogue

At the margins of the system (I)

At the margins of the system (I)

Top 5 Best Short Series to Watch Simultaneously on Netflix

Top 5 Best Short Series to Watch Simultaneously on Netflix

About the Author: Chris Guerrero

Certified organizer. Problem solver. Gamer. Devoted troublemaker. Avid zombie specialist.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *