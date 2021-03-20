War control | The action film will star Jack Gillenhall and rescue director Sam Hargreave

According to Deadline, Jack Gillenhall Joined the cast “War control”, The director’s new action film Sam Hargrave It tells the story of John Chapman, the Combat Controller of the United States Air Force, who won after the medal. The MGM Studios Negotiates to purchase rights to the feature.

Chapman, a military man, died on March 4, 2002, while on a voyage in Afghanistan, when he sacrificed his team to continue. But it was not until 15 years after his death that they discovered the war commander’s gesture. The first decorated pilot after the Vietnam War landed in the U.S. on August 22, 2018. Received the Chapman Medal of Honor, the largest military award of. “Combat Control” will work with Air Force Captain Cora Alexander to investigate whether Chapman is eligible for the medal.

Jack Gillenhall is best known for his work in films “Tony Darko”, “The Eagle” e “The Brockback Mountain Secret”, The latter won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2006. Sam Hargrave is the director responsible for the success Netflix “Rescate”, In addition to constantly serving as a stuntman in such films “Atom” e “Avengers: EndCom”.

Gillenhall will be the executive producer of “Combat Control” and Ron West and Shelby Malone will be the producers. Cora is in the process of increasing Alexander’s role. The film does not have a premiere date yet.