Warnock compared Netanyahu to separatist George Wallace in his 2016 speech condemning the Israeli prime minister

After a Senate In Georgia the candidate withdrew his harsh criticism Of Israel The treatment of Palestinians on Tuesday, another clip was released in which he described the Midast tensions using controversial language.

In his 2016 sermon, the Rev. Fr. Rafael Warnock has expressed opposition to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s two-state solution to peace in the region.

Netanyahu’s position is a line similar to that of the former Alabama government, saying “today is business, tomorrow is business, forever occupation.” George Wallace echoes the call for “separation now, separation tomorrow and separation forever.”

Warnock Volkswagen comments comparing Israel to apartheid South Africa

He argued that there could be no democracy in Israel without a two-state solution because of the vote of the Arab electorate.

“If you do not have a Palestinian state, you cannot have a Jewish democracy,” he said. “That government will be Jewish, or it will be a democracy. It cannot be two.”

He continued, “If you do not have a Palestinian state, there must be racism in Israel, which denies citizenship to other citizens, sisters and brothers.”

A spokesman for the Warnock campaign reiterated Wednesday night the candidate’s withdrawal from racist comments.

“As Reverend Warnock said yesterday, he does not believe Israel is a racist country,” he told Fox News Wednesday night.

The Democratic nominee announced Wednesday that he had received the approval of the Democratic majority for Israel, promising to “stand up for Israel’s security.”

In 2019, Warnock signed Report About apartheid and the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories that repeatedly referred to South Africa. It was signed by many fellow Christian faith leaders who traveled with it.

“We have seen patterns that appear to have been borrowed and perfected from previous repressive regimes,” the statement read. It compared the walls surrounding Palestinian communities to the Berlin Wall, criticizing the “heavy militarization of the West Bank” and comparing it to “the military occupation of Namibia by racist South Africa.”

At a virtual campaign event on Tuesday night, Warnock said, “I do not believe Israel is a ‘racist country’ as some have suggested.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

He said the comments in the past were in the context of defending the human rights of Palestinians. Warneck told him Tuesday that “Hamas’ recognition is growing and they pose a threat to the Israeli people.”

In early November, the Hon’ble published a version entitled “I Stand with Israel” in which he criticized the “exclusion, exclusion and permit” movement, also known as the BDS, and said that the United States should not impose conditions on its military. Assistance to Israel.

Republican Sen. Warnock is working to oust Kelly Lofler. One of the two elections in Georgia will determine which party controls the Senate next year.