Washington calls on G20 to help poorer countries with vaccines

Feb 25, 2021 0 Comments
The United States on Thursday urged G20 countries to launch a truly integrated global vaccination campaign to prevent poor countries from retreating and slowing economic recovery.

“Controlling the global epidemic is crucial to a strong economic recovery,” US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a letter to the G20 meeting.

Yellen said the United States is committed to ensuring a complete vaccination campaign for its population, but also wants to focus on a vaccination campaign beyond its borders.

“Without access to vaccines, low-resource countries, in particular, will lose more miserable lives and unnecessarily delay their economic recovery,” said the head of the U.S. Treasury.

“I urge you to increase the support of the G20 countries,” he wrote, adding that “the global rapid vaccination program is the biggest stimulus it can provide to the world economy.”

