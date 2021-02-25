Washington calls on G20 to help poorer countries with vaccines

The U.S. Secretary of the Treasury stressed that the United States supports multilateral efforts © Juan Carlos Torrejan / EPA

The United States on Thursday urged G20 countries to launch a truly integrated global vaccination campaign to prevent poor countries from retreating and slowing economic recovery.

“Controlling the global epidemic is crucial to a strong economic recovery,” US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a letter to the G20 meeting.

Yellen said the United States is committed to ensuring a complete vaccination campaign for its population, but also wants to focus on a vaccination campaign beyond its borders.

“Without access to vaccines, low-resource countries, in particular, will lose more miserable lives and unnecessarily delay their economic recovery,” said the head of the U.S. Treasury.

“I urge you to increase the support of the G20 countries,” he wrote, adding that “the global rapid vaccination program is the biggest stimulus it can provide to the world economy.”

Yellen argued that the response to the global economic crisis should be “coordinated in the same way” and stressed that the United States supports multilateral efforts to distribute the vaccine to all parts of the world.

The Treasury Secretary of the G-Biden-led administration called on the G20 countries not to limit efforts to support economies through recovery plans, and warned of the temptation to reduce support for families and businesses in advance.

“I urge the G20 to continue with important budget and financial measures and avoid withdrawing support as soon as possible,” Yellen said, adding that a $ 1.9 billion economic recovery plan is currently under discussion in the United States.

Yellen welcomed the fact that international organizations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank have provided “essential” emergency assistance since the onset of the Covit-19 epidemic, and argued that they must continue to work to tackle the economy and health. Crisis.

The G20 is taking place with the help of Italy and will study the recovery stage and the evolution of the vaccine.