Washington says it wants to send a “clear message” with the attack on Syria

President Joe Biden is sending a clear message that he will act to protect Americans. When there are threats, he has the right to act when and how he wants, ”White House spokesman Jen Zhaki told Air Force One reporters on the presidential flight.

An NGO says 22 militants have been killed in US airstrikes against pro-Iranian militants in the early hours of this morning.

This is the first military action ordered by the Joe Biden government in retaliation for attacks against US interests in Iraq, amid growing tensions between the United States and Tehran over differences over its nuclear program in Iran.

As for Washington, the attacks, which targeted eastern Syria on the Iraqi border, targeted Iraqi factions that are part of Hutch al-Safi’s powerful paramilitary alliance.

The Pentagon described the move as “defensive”, destroying “many infrastructure located at the border post used by pro-Iranian militants.”

The Pentagon said the move was “recognized in response to attacks on the US military and coalition in Iraq”, referring to the US-led Islamic State (IS) international coalition against the jihadist group and Syria’s presence in Iraq.