San Francisco-At the 10th annual Pac-12 Football Championship, hosted by 76 on Friday, December 18, the Washington Huskies will meet the 15th USC Trojans to represent the Pac-12 Northern Division and the Pac-12 Southern Division. USC earned a home game for the United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial College, and this season the conference title game will be held as a home host model. Broadcast on # Pac12FCG FOX, coverage will be broadcast via ESPN radio starting at 4pm PT / 7pm ET 5pm / 8pm ET ET football.

“During a football season that threw unprecedented challenges and suffering on our football teams and student-athletes, the USC and Washington performed at the highest level and became the Pac-12 South and North Champions at the 2020 Pac-12 Football Championship,” said the Pac-12 Commissioner. Said Larry Scott.

Washington (3-1, 1-1 vs. Pac-12 North) has now clinched the Pac-12 North title for the third time in the last five seasons (also, 2016 & 2018), second only to Oregon in the Pac-12 era division titles (Stanford Four Pack – Has won 12 Northern titles). The Huskies have allowed 35 points or less in each of the previous 75 games of 2014, the longest active in the Football Cup subdivision (FPS). The Huskies finished with the highest winning percentage (.750) in the Pac-12 North.

USC is ranked 15th in the latest CFP rankings (Dec. 8) and is currently closing its regular season with a match against UCLA. The Trojans entered play this week, starting 4-0 for the first time in 2017 and 4-0 for the first time since 2006 in the Pack-12 play. As the host for the 2020 title game, USC is making their third # Pac12FCG appearance and 2017 since. The Trojans beat UCLA in Saturday’s game or 21st Colorado needed a loss as the Buffaloes fell to UDAH by 38-21.