Watch SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch and landing from a whole new vantage point.

Sep 10, 2020 0 Comments
The roar of nine Merlin engines, a precision explosion of gas thrusters, a stunningly elegant sight of fire and smoke through the grid pins. These are just some of the highlights of the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch and landing from the perspective of the rocket itself.

The company shared the newest angle. Argentinean Saocom 1B recently launched Satellite from the rocket’s onboard camera.

We’ve seen clips like this during dozens of SpaceX launches conducted as webcasts, but seeing the beginning and end of the flight as a whole gives a different perspective.


You can see everything at the top of this post. The total flight time is close to 8 minutes. The two-minute clip is just the launch and landing phase, omitting the main part including the separation of the second phase of the rocket. (Anyway, it is not visible from this camera angle.)

You can see another SpaceX launch next week with the company’s next Starlink launch.

