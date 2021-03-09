Home science Watch the release trailer and games for Monster Energy Supercross – Official Video Game 4

Watch the release trailer and games for Monster Energy Supercross – Official Video Game 4

Mar 09, 2021 0 Comments
Watch the release trailer and games for Monster Energy Supercross - Official Video Game 4



Milestone, Coach Media and Felt Entertainment announced it today Monster Energy Supercross – Official Video Game4 Available for PS4 and PS5 via special edition. The official release takes place on March 11th.

Watch the release trailer and game below.

Description:

Super Cross is back!

The official Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship game is back in its fourth edition, more intense than ever!

Enjoy all the fun of Super Cross in a special edition, including:
– The whole game
– Season Boss

A super carrier
Accelerate on the path to success. Test your skills with the new career method to show who is the real champion!
Learn new skills in the “Future” section. Improve what you learn and win new sponsors in the “Rookie” category. Perform the most serious maneuvers and challenge the toughest opponents in the 450SX section to become a real “Pro”.

You create your own fun
Unleash your imagination with the new track editor. Create unique tracks with modules inspired by official routes. Share your works with the community.

New Complex
Explore your friends on the new campus, explore new adventures, train and challenge. Run through the foolish islands. This is a feeling that will never end!

Super Pilots, Super Tracks
Choose your favorite rides from over 100 riders selection including the 450SX and 250SX variants. Run on 11 venues and 17 tracks for the season.

Total customization
More than 100 official brands for use on motorcycles and riders. Build your identity at Super Cross!

You May Also Like

Do Rocket Companies Work on Tackling Space Junks?

Google makes the historic federation that puts Android Auto on the Ford of the future

Google Chrome will change for the better in September 2021

Xbox 360 fans will remember the good times of the console

Xbox 360 fans will remember the good times of the console

Resurrected ones can import savings from the original game

Resurrected ones can import savings from the original game

Seven Funny Facts About Walheim, The New Success On The Internet | Adventure Games

Seven Funny Facts About Walheim, The New Success On The Internet | Adventure Games

Android Geek

The Xiaomi Mi11 Lite may come with different configurations in its regional variants

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *