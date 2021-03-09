Watch the release trailer and games for Monster Energy Supercross – Official Video Game 4

Facebook

Twitter

Share

Milestone, Coach Media and Felt Entertainment announced it today Monster Energy Supercross – Official Video Game4 Available for PS4 and PS5 via special edition. The official release takes place on March 11th.

Watch the release trailer and game below.

Description:

Super Cross is back!

The official Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship game is back in its fourth edition, more intense than ever!

Enjoy all the fun of Super Cross in a special edition, including:

– The whole game

– Season Boss

A super carrier

Accelerate on the path to success. Test your skills with the new career method to show who is the real champion!

Learn new skills in the “Future” section. Improve what you learn and win new sponsors in the “Rookie” category. Perform the most serious maneuvers and challenge the toughest opponents in the 450SX section to become a real “Pro”.

You create your own fun

Unleash your imagination with the new track editor. Create unique tracks with modules inspired by official routes. Share your works with the community.

New Complex

Explore your friends on the new campus, explore new adventures, train and challenge. Run through the foolish islands. This is a feeling that will never end!

Super Pilots, Super Tracks

Choose your favorite rides from over 100 riders selection including the 450SX and 250SX variants. Run on 11 venues and 17 tracks for the season.

Total customization

More than 100 official brands for use on motorcycles and riders. Build your identity at Super Cross!