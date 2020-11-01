Watch The Rolling Stones’ First Demon’s Sympathy live.

Archive footage Rolling stone In 1968, the song’Sympathy for the Devil’ was uploaded online for the first time at a live concert.

Landing on the YouTube channel of American label ABCKO earlier this week, the video is a previously unreleased cut from the band in 1996. Rock and roll circus Concert movies not included in the final version.

The footage features the original lineup of costumes from when the first performance was filmed in 1968. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Bill Wyman, Charlie Watts, Ian Stewart, and Brian Jones.

4:54 Mark has a short cameo by John Lennon. Also performed as part of The Dirty Mac supergroup. Eric Clapton, Richards and Mitch Mitchell.

The concert film was initially conceived as a BBC Special and directed by Michael Lindsey-Hogg. In addition to the performances of The Rolling Stone and The Dirty Mac Yoko Ono, Marian Faithful, Jethro Tull, Taj Mahal and WHO.

Richards recalled in a statement, “It was an amazing 36 hours of filming.”

“I remember not remembering everything until the end…but it was fun… we went through two audiences… we wore one… it was great!”

Director Lindsay-Hog also talked about his filmmaking experience.

“[Mick Jagger] He used the last piece of a great performer,” added Lindsay-Hogg.

“The camera was right in front of him so he could use whatever he wanted. You are not observing him from a distance. It was two feet away from him and he and the camera were molded to each other because he used it so well.”

Rolling stone Reissue announcement Early this year of the 1973 album’Goat Hair Soup’. reissue beat Indie artist Declan McKenna‘s ‘Zero’ It topped the UK charts with 800 sales, and became the first band in British history to top the charts with an album in 60 years.