Watch the video! Netflix has released the new trailer and official pistol of the movie Day of the Sim

This Wednesday (10), Netflix released a new movie trailer on its YouTube channel. Sim day. The streaming site also unveiled the official poster for the film in Portuguese.

The title – which fits the comedy genre – is an adaptation of Amy Cruz Rosenthal’s book. You can watch the promotional video in the player below.

The plot tells the story of a couple who always refuse the request of their three children. However, one day they decide to say “yes” to everything the kids ask. Check out the image summary:

“Used to say they’m not always at home, Alison and Carlos decide to say yes to their three children 24 hours a day – all day long, the kids dictate the rules! They never thought they would end up in a hurricane of adventures in Los Angeles, USA, and the family unites more than ever.”

The cast of this feature includes names like Jennifer Corner, Edgar Ramரres, Jenna Ortega, Julian Lerner, Everly Carcanilla, Herr, Not Foxen, Molly Sims, Fortune Fimster and Arturo Castro. Justin Malone was in charge of the script, while Miguel Arteta was in charge of the motion and executive production.