Watch the video of the whole process of the world’s first water-cooled PS5

Sony was very concerned about potential thermal issues with the PlayStation 5. That’s why I chose to install a generous fan, which will affect the overall size of this huge PlayStation.

While the DualSense controller has a number of issues with the slip, there is one thing that Sony can be proud of is that there are no complaints from users about the console overheating. A sign that work has been done well in this field.

But with no limits to the imagination and commitment of the fans, there were those who decided to build the world’s first water-cooled PS5. The entire process can be seen in the video from the YouTube channel “Moding Cafe”.

As you can see in the video, the big downside of this water-cooled version is that it does not fit on the Sony console cover. However, for those who want a fantastic setting, it can even be a matter of pleasing the adaptations.

It should be noted that the PS5 typically reaches a temperature peak of 65ºC. With this water cooling, the tests shown in the videos show that it never exceeds 53ºC.

There is a plan to launch this version commercially, and this one Build From the computer. Among us here, the visual results of this type of PS5 are simply unique to any gaming fan.

In other news related to the PS5, it is good to remember that Sony recently acknowledged that expanding the PSD’s SST storage is possible even in 2021.

